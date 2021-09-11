Dr. Elicia Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elicia Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. Elicia Harris, MD
Dr. Elicia Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
-
1
Community Hospital North7150 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-5890
-
2
Auburn Office1061 Smaltz Way, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 432-4400
-
3
Women's Health Advantage6418 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 432-4400
-
4
Women's Health Advantage7988 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-4400
-
5
Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harris was not our OB but was on call the day of our delivery and we couldn’t have been happier. She was amazing and knew exactly what to say to my wife during the delivery.
About Dr. Elicia Harris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447488952
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
