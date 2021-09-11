Overview of Dr. Elicia Harris, MD

Dr. Elicia Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Auburn, IN and Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.