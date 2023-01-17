See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Elie Abed, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elie Abed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. 

Dr. Abed works at Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oklahoma Heart Institute
    9228 S Mingo Rd Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 592-0999
    Oklahoma Heart Institute
    1265 S Utica Ave Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 592-0999

  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 17, 2023
    I went to Dr. Abed due to abnormal lab levels with my thyroid. After battling for the last 15 years with inconsistent test, having a hysterectomy and then being pulled off all medication by a primary doctor and still no diagnosis. Dr Abed spent 45 mins with me and gave me my diagnosis, PCOS-Insulin Resistant, Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. He started me on a low dose of levothyroxine and Wegovy. That was 4 days ago, I have already lost 5 lbs and am feeling better. He is very compassionate and intelligent. He answers questions and takes his time, you feel like a person and not a paycheck while there. All of his staff are amazing as well! I definitely recommend him to anyone with endocrine issues! He is amazing and gave me back my life!
    About Dr. Elie Abed, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1235579202
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hotel Dieu De France Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elie Abed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abed works at Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Abed’s profile.

    Dr. Abed has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Abed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

