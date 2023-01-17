Dr. Elie Abed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Abed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elie Abed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Abed works at
Locations
Oklahoma Heart Institute9228 S Mingo Rd Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 592-0999
Oklahoma Heart Institute1265 S Utica Ave Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 592-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Abed due to abnormal lab levels with my thyroid. After battling for the last 15 years with inconsistent test, having a hysterectomy and then being pulled off all medication by a primary doctor and still no diagnosis. Dr Abed spent 45 mins with me and gave me my diagnosis, PCOS-Insulin Resistant, Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. He started me on a low dose of levothyroxine and Wegovy. That was 4 days ago, I have already lost 5 lbs and am feeling better. He is very compassionate and intelligent. He answers questions and takes his time, you feel like a person and not a paycheck while there. All of his staff are amazing as well! I definitely recommend him to anyone with endocrine issues! He is amazing and gave me back my life!
About Dr. Elie Abed, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic and French
- 1235579202
Education & Certifications
- Hotel Dieu De France Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abed works at
Dr. Abed has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abed speaks Arabic and French.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Abed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.