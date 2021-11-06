Dr. Elie Dumeny Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumeny Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Dumeny Jr, MD
Dr. Elie Dumeny Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University.
Dr. Dumeny Jr's Office Locations
Northwest Pediatrics Inc.646 NW 183rd St, Miami, FL 33169 Directions (305) 652-7727
- 2 599 S Federal Hwy, Dania, FL 33004 Directions (954) 927-2752
- 3 16750 NE 4th Pl Unit 640495, North Miami Beach, FL 33164 Directions (786) 282-2229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I went too see Doctor Dumeny a few of days ago, the waiting time was around 15 minutes only. This doctor is an excellent care provider, he is calm, gentle and caring as well as being extremely knowledgeable. He took his time to listen to all of our questions and explained everything really well. He is the best doctor in Miami Gardens without a doubt.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1659300887
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumeny Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dumeny Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumeny Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dumeny Jr speaks Creole.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumeny Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumeny Jr.
