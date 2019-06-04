Dr. Elie El Hage, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El Hage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie El Hage, DDS
Overview
Dr. Elie El Hage, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sunset Valley, TX. They completed their residency with Aegd Residensy At Baylor In Dallas
Dr. El Hage works at
Locations
-
1
Excel Dental Care5207 Brodie Ln Ste 195, Sunset Valley, TX 78745 Directions (512) 487-7309
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El Hage?
Dr. Hage is wonderful! Very professional but also personable and friendly. And he numbs you up gooooooood.
About Dr. Elie El Hage, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1093857070
Education & Certifications
- Aegd Residensy At Baylor In Dallas
- AEGD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El Hage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El Hage accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. El Hage using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. El Hage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El Hage works at
Dr. El Hage speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. El Hage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El Hage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El Hage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El Hage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.