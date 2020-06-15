Dr. Elie Gharib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Gharib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elie Gharib, MD
Dr. Elie Gharib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Gharib works at
Dr. Gharib's Office Locations
Kanawha Valley Heart Specialists4610 Kanawha Ave SW Ste 302, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 205-7992
CAMC Cardiology - Chapmanville50 Veres Dr, Chapmanville, WV 25508 Directions (304) 855-9150Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gharib?
Dr Gharib, MD is a excellent Doctor in his field. I would recommend him to everyone. He has taken care of my 2 legs for over 10 years and checked on my heart several times. Now I have 3 stents in my left leg and 3 stents in my right leg. I just thank him and his staff for the way they handle me and take very care of me. God Bless you and your whole staff.
About Dr. Elie Gharib, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700845559
Education & Certifications
- University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gharib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gharib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gharib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gharib has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gharib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gharib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gharib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gharib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.