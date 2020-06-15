Overview of Dr. Elie Gharib, MD

Dr. Elie Gharib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Gharib works at CAMC Cardiology in South Charleston, WV with other offices in Chapmanville, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.