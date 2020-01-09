See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Elie Levine, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (38)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elie Levine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Levine works at Dermatology Laser & Surgery of Flatiron, PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sherry Shieh MD. P.C.
    928 Broadway Ste 204, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 982-8229
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, PLLC
    35 E 84th St # A, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 988-1800
  3. 3
    Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, PLLC
    35 E 84th St Ste A, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 988-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat BodyTite
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat FaceTite
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Elie Levine, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1558403121
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Plastic Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia College of Phys & Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elie Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine works at Dermatology Laser & Surgery of Flatiron, PLLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

