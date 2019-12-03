Dr. Metri-Mansour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elie Metri-Mansour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elie Metri-Mansour, MD
Dr. Elie Metri-Mansour, MD is a Pulmonologist in Holmdel, NJ. They graduated from Saint Joseph`s University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Metri-Mansour's Office Locations
Central Jersey Pulmonary/Med As719 N Beers St Ste 2E, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 264-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a pleasure to be with, extremely mellow, caring and very thorough, very professional...he really cares for his patient!
About Dr. Elie Metri-Mansour, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1356314280
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall U
- St Michael's MC
- Saint Joseph`s University / Faculty of Medicine
