Overview of Dr. Elie Saber, MD

Dr. Elie Saber, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University



Dr. Saber works at GLOBAL NEPHROLOGY & HYPERTENSION CLINIC, PLLC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.