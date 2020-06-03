See All Nephrologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Elie Saber, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elie Saber, MD

Dr. Elie Saber, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University

Dr. Saber works at GLOBAL NEPHROLOGY & HYPERTENSION CLINIC, PLLC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Saber's Office Locations

    Global Nephrology & Hypertension Clinic, PLLC
    1200 Binz St Ste 635, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 241-9765

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dialysis
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Edema
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemic Periodic Paralysis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemic Renal Tubular Acidosis Chevron Icon
Hypernatremia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypocalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemic Periodic Paralysis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Acidosis Chevron Icon
Nephritis Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypomagnesemia Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Tubular Acidosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2020
    I met Dr. Saber when he was called into the hospital to see me for a consult. He was referred by one of my other specialists. I had a bad fall due to Hyponetremia and it was also discovered by Dr. Saber that I had Addison's Disease. I have become a patient of Dr. Saber’s since that hospital stay in May 2015. I have found Dr. Saber to be a kind and caring physician in both bedside manner and thoroughness in my medical care. He explains my condition to me clearly and discusses the results and treatment needed per test results. He is patient to answer any questions from me. Dr. Saber communicates effectively with my PCP and Cardiologist concerning my condition and any changes in medication or other treatment he might recommend. I highly recommend Dr. Saber and give him 5 stars for good bedside manner, willingness to explain test results and treatment, medication- its purpose and side effects, expectation of improvement, and communication with my other physicians.
    Donna Rains — Jun 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elie Saber, MD
    About Dr. Elie Saber, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013911445
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Am U Beirut|American University Of Beirut
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elie Saber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saber works at GLOBAL NEPHROLOGY & HYPERTENSION CLINIC, PLLC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Saber’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

