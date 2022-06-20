Overview

Dr. Elie Schochet, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Schochet works at South Florida Colorectal Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.