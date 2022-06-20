Dr. Elie Schochet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schochet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elie Schochet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elie Schochet, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Schochet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Florida Colorectal Institute1930 NE 47th St Ste 104, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 227-2030Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schochet?
Dr. S is a caring individual and a knowledgeable Dr. in his field. He's supported by a great staff doing a great job especially Todd who seems to run the place.
About Dr. Elie Schochet, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1841463130
Education & Certifications
- Colo-Rectal Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Lehigh Valley Hospital-General Surgery
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schochet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schochet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schochet works at
Dr. Schochet has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schochet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Schochet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schochet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schochet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schochet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.