Dr. Elie Soussan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Soussan works at West Long Branch OB/GYN in West Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Little Silver, NJ, Lakewood, NJ and Colts Neck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.