Overview

Dr. Elie Traube, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Traube works at L Casteman MD Arthur L Pinchuck MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.