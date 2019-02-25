Overview of Dr. Elie Zayyat, MD

Dr. Elie Zayyat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Zayyat works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/Terrace in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.