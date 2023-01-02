Dr. Eliel Nataki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nataki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliel Nataki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eliel Nataki, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Locations
Pain Consultants Of Texas6801 McPherson Rd Ste 334, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 727-7246Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
They’re very professional when explaining what you have and on what they do. When dealing with your pain they know how to relieve and what exactly he need to do.
About Dr. Eliel Nataki, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1306863253
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nataki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nataki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nataki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nataki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nataki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nataki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.