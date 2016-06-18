Overview of Dr. Eliezer Parnes, MD

Dr. Eliezer Parnes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Parnes works at Nephrology Foundation of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.