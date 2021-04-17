Dr. Eliezer Soto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliezer Soto, MD
Overview of Dr. Eliezer Soto, MD
Dr. Eliezer Soto, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and Pekin Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Soto works at
Dr. Soto's Office Locations
-
1
Millennium Pain Center2406 E Empire St, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 662-4321Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Lake County Millennium Pain Center1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 101, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 281-9543
-
3
Park Ridge Office350 S Northwest Hwy Ste 104, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 518-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soto?
Dr. Soto is very compassionate, explains procedures extremely well, was very impressed by my entire contact with him
About Dr. Eliezer Soto, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598950990
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Mt Auburn Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soto works at
Dr. Soto speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.