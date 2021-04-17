Overview of Dr. Eliezer Soto, MD

Dr. Eliezer Soto, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and Pekin Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Soto works at National Spine & Pain Centers in Bloomington, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL and Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.