Dr. Eligijus Lelis, MD
Dr. Eligijus Lelis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.
Eligijus P Lelis MD & Assoc, SC963 N 129th Infantry Dr Ste 110, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-1812
Silver Cross Hospital Pavillion B1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 220, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 723-1854
Forzley Eye Clinic Ltd.1192 Walter St Ste A, Lemont, IL 60439 Directions (630) 243-1655
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great staff And great care by Dr Lelis who took time to explain the evaluation and next steps. A wonderful man as well as a great physician.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian
- 1043264252
- Loyola U Hines Va
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lelis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lelis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lelis has seen patients for Eye Infections, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lelis speaks Lithuanian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lelis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lelis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.