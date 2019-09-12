See All Podiatrists in Kansas City, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Elijah Davis, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elijah Davis, DPM

Dr. Elijah Davis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Amberwell Hiawatha, Mosaic Medical Center - Albany, University Health Truman Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at Ankle/Foot Center Of Missouri in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Albany, MO and Hiawatha, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle/Foot Center Of Missouri
    407 NE 76th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 436-7900
  2. 2
    Mosaic Medical Center - Albany
    705 N College St, Albany, MO 64402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 436-7900
  3. 3
    Hiawatha Community Hospital
    300 Utah St, Hiawatha, KS 66434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 742-2131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Amberwell Hiawatha
  • Mosaic Medical Center - Albany
  • University Health Truman Medical Center
  • Wright Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 12, 2019
    Excellent. He spent time explaining to me what my options were. He is very professional yet personable.
    Karen Peter — Sep 12, 2019
    About Dr. Elijah Davis, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265545966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

