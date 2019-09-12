Dr. Elijah Davis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elijah Davis, DPM
Overview of Dr. Elijah Davis, DPM
Dr. Elijah Davis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Amberwell Hiawatha, Mosaic Medical Center - Albany, University Health Truman Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Ankle/Foot Center Of Missouri407 NE 76th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions (816) 436-7900
Mosaic Medical Center - Albany705 N College St, Albany, MO 64402 Directions (816) 436-7900
Hiawatha Community Hospital300 Utah St, Hiawatha, KS 66434 Directions (785) 742-2131
Hospital Affiliations
- Amberwell Hiawatha
- Mosaic Medical Center - Albany
- University Health Truman Medical Center
- Wright Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He spent time explaining to me what my options were. He is very professional yet personable.
About Dr. Elijah Davis, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
