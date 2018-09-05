Overview of Dr. Elijah Mobley, MD

Dr. Elijah Mobley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Mobley works at Elijah Mobley M.d. Inc in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.