Dr. Elijah Mobley, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Apple Valley, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elijah Mobley, MD

Dr. Elijah Mobley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Mobley works at Elijah Mobley M.d. Inc in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mobley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elijah Mobley M.d. Inc
    16017 Tuscola Rd Ste D, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 946-0100
  2. 2
    Danny M Colton MD Inc.
    15366 Eleventh St Ste Q, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 696-8444
  3. 3
    15247 Eleventh St Ste 100, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 241-6201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Elijah Mobley, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528034212
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent Med Center
    Internship
    • King Drew Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
