Dr. Elijah Mobley, MD
Overview of Dr. Elijah Mobley, MD
Dr. Elijah Mobley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Mobley works at
Dr. Mobley's Office Locations
-
1
Elijah Mobley M.d. Inc16017 Tuscola Rd Ste D, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 946-0100
-
2
Danny M Colton MD Inc.15366 Eleventh St Ste Q, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 696-8444
- 3 15247 Eleventh St Ste 100, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 241-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome individual! A doctor that actually listens and cares. It’s been almost 10 years an too many other doctors to list that wouldn’t even listen. Thank you LORD for a Doctor with compassion and understanding. The only one willing to help me.. Even the staff is awesome..Polite, easy to talk to and actually returns calls and follows up.. Thank you Sir....
About Dr. Elijah Mobley, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528034212
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Med Center
- King Drew Med Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
