Neurosurgery
2.8 (41)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Elijah Wogu, DO

Dr. Elijah Wogu, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They graduated from SADDLEBACK COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wogu works at Elijah Uzoma Wogu , MD in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wogu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Center Inc.
    620 California Blvd Ste J, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 543-9648
  2. 2
    Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
    1010 Murray Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 546-7774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elijah Wogu, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164622908
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SADDLEBACK COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elijah Wogu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wogu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wogu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wogu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wogu works at Elijah Uzoma Wogu , MD in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wogu’s profile.

    Dr. Wogu has seen patients for Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wogu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Wogu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wogu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wogu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wogu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

