Dr. Elika Hoss, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elika Hoss, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Hoss works at Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 301-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Burn Injuries
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Third-Degree Burns
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 02, 2019
    Amazing doctor! Absolutely love my results. Dr. Hoss has such a heart of gold. I wouldn't go to anyone else!
    — Jul 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elika Hoss, MD
    About Dr. Elika Hoss, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629488424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mayo Clinic
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoss accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hoss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoss works at Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hoss’s profile.

    Dr. Hoss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

