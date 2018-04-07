Dr. Elin Sigurdson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigurdson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elin Sigurdson, PHD
Dr. Elin Sigurdson, PHD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Fox Chase Cancer Center333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The best as surgeon and follow up physician. Cannot say enough of her caring and practice operation.
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- General Surgery
Dr. Sigurdson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sigurdson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sigurdson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sigurdson has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sigurdson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sigurdson speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigurdson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigurdson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigurdson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigurdson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.