Offers telehealth
Dr. Elina Burstyn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Capital Region OBGYN, L.L.C.711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 205, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 783-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is good. The staff is very rude. They threatens the patients.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean, Russian and Spanish
- 1437177334
Education & Certifications
- Svcmc-St Vincents Hospital Staten Island
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Galloway Fellow
Dr. Burstyn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burstyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burstyn has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burstyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burstyn speaks Korean, Russian and Spanish.
