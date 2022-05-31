Overview

Dr. Elina Jerschow, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center



Dr. Jerschow works at Stony Brook Cardiology in Bronx, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.