Overview

Dr. Elina Minami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Minami works at Heart Institute at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

