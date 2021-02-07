Dr. Elina Minami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elina Minami, MD
Overview
Dr. Elina Minami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Minami works at
Locations
Heart Institute at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome! She saved my life 16 years ago. She is kind, compassionate, friendly. Very upbeat. Very competent. I was comfortable: felt very safe in her care.communicates very well!
About Dr. Elina Minami, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831274646
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Oregon Health And Science University
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Minami using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Minami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Minami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.