Overview

Dr. Elina Mueller, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Mueller works at Family Practice Associates of Orange Park in Fleming Island, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.