Dr. Elina Toskala, MBA

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (327)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Elina Toskala, MBA

Dr. Elina Toskala, MBA is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Kuopion Yliopisto Laaketieteellinen Tiedekunta and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Toskala works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toskala's Office Locations

    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 327 ratings
    Patient Ratings (327)
    5 Star
    (262)
    4 Star
    (43)
    3 Star
    (11)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Great!
    — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. Elina Toskala, MBA

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1639517063
    Education & Certifications

    • Helsinki University Hospital
    • Other Employment
    • Other Training
    • Kuopion Yliopisto Laaketieteellinen Tiedekunta
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elina Toskala, MBA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toskala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toskala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toskala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toskala works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Toskala’s profile.

    Dr. Toskala has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toskala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    327 patients have reviewed Dr. Toskala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toskala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toskala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toskala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

