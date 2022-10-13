See All Pediatricians in Bridgeton, MO
Dr. Elinor Hancock, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (72)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elinor Hancock, MD

Dr. Elinor Hancock, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Dr. Hancock works at Hinton Healthcare in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Florissant, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hancock's Office Locations

    Hinton Healthcare Group- Bridgeton
    3466 Bridgeland Dr Ste 105, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 291-0505
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Pediatrics
    4129 N HIGHWAY 67, Florissant, MO 63034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 355-6390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Fever
Overweight
ADHD and-or ADD
Fever
Overweight

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cradle Cap Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Streptococcal Infections Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 13, 2022
    Dr. Hancock takes great care of all 5 of my children. She is personable and extremely thorough making sure my children are up to date on their vaccinations, lab work and behavioral / specialized testing to track their development. Thank you Dr. Hancock for taking care of our kids for the past 16 years. We will follow you to the moon and back.
    — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elinor Hancock, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285743229
    Education & Certifications

    • John Hopkins Univ
    Residency
    • G W Hubbard Hospital Meharry College
    Internship
    • Meharry Medical College
    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Fisk University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elinor Hancock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hancock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hancock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hancock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Hancock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hancock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hancock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hancock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

