Dr. Elinor Hancock, MD
Overview of Dr. Elinor Hancock, MD
Dr. Elinor Hancock, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.
Dr. Hancock works at
Dr. Hancock's Office Locations
Hinton Healthcare Group- Bridgeton3466 Bridgeland Dr Ste 105, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-0505Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Pediatrics4129 N HIGHWAY 67, Florissant, MO 63034 Directions (314) 355-6390
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Healthcare USA
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hancock takes great care of all 5 of my children. She is personable and extremely thorough making sure my children are up to date on their vaccinations, lab work and behavioral / specialized testing to track their development. Thank you Dr. Hancock for taking care of our kids for the past 16 years. We will follow you to the moon and back.
About Dr. Elinor Hancock, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1285743229
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins Univ
- G W Hubbard Hospital Meharry College
- Meharry Medical College
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Fisk University
Dr. Hancock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hancock accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hancock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hancock works at
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Hancock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hancock.
