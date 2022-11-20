Dr. Elinor Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elinor Lin, MD
Dr. Elinor Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Lin works at
Neurology Medical Diagnostic Medic1045 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 591-1324
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthCare Partners
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My mother had previously been diagnosed with Alzheimer's by another neurologist. We wanted to change specialists because the original doctor was abrupt and lacked the bedside manner required for working with someone coming to terms with such a confronting diagnosis. In our fist visit with Dr Lin, she took time to talk to my mom, investigated multiple physical symptoms, talked to her like a human being and treated her with such dignity and care. She was eventually diagnosed with Parkinson's dementia - and taken off several medications the other specialist had left her on for years without review. Thanks to Dr Lin's care, my mom is actually feeling better now than she has for the past couple of years.
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1164683876
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Hahnemann University Hosp
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- California Institute of Technology
- Neurology
