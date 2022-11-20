See All Neurologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Elinor Lin, MD

Neurology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elinor Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at Neuromedical Diagnostic Med Grp in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Medical Diagnostic Medic
    1045 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 (562) 591-1324

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Concussion Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 20, 2022
    My mother had previously been diagnosed with Alzheimer's by another neurologist. We wanted to change specialists because the original doctor was abrupt and lacked the bedside manner required for working with someone coming to terms with such a confronting diagnosis. In our fist visit with Dr Lin, she took time to talk to my mom, investigated multiple physical symptoms, talked to her like a human being and treated her with such dignity and care. She was eventually diagnosed with Parkinson's dementia - and taken off several medications the other specialist had left her on for years without review. Thanks to Dr Lin's care, my mom is actually feeling better now than she has for the past couple of years.
    denilu — Nov 20, 2022
    About Dr. Elinor Lin, MD

    • Neurology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin and Mandarin
    • 1164683876
    Education & Certifications

    • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    • Hahnemann University Hosp
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    • California Institute of Technology
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elinor Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin works at Neuromedical Diagnostic Med Grp in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

