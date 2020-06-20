Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elinor Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elinor Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Elinor Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology specialists of central florida930 S SEMORAN BLVD, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 207-6768
Adventhealth Lab200 N Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 207-6768
Waterford Lakes Women's Health Center11399 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 207-6768
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez is super knowledgeable, and so easy to talk to. I recommend her to all of my friends. She’s helped me find the medication that’s right for me to keep me regular, and I’ve felt so much better. Their office also offers hormone supplement pellets, which she recommended to me and I’ve tried - wow, what a difference in energy and sleep. I trust her implicitly
About Dr. Elinor Rodriguez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.