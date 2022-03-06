Dr. Elio Donna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elio Donna, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elio Donna, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
University Miami Medical Group1321 NW 14th St Ste 204, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-6388
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
El Dr. Elio Donna es una eminencia. Lo recomendamos sin lugar a dudas. Él es excelente persona y un profesional extremadamente experto. Nosotros quedamos muy agradecidos del en todos los aspectos. Dios lo colme de bendiciones.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1518993732
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Donna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donna has seen patients for Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG), Bronchoscopy and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Donna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.