Dr. Eliot Danziger, MD
Overview of Dr. Eliot Danziger, MD
Dr. Eliot Danziger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danziger's Office Locations
- 1 3703 92nd St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 779-7307
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, Helped me out with my ear problem. Staff is professional and the office is very clean. i would recommend doctor.
About Dr. Eliot Danziger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1538127683
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
