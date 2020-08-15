Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD is a Dermatologist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dr. Mostow works at
Locations
Akron Dermatology566 White Pond Dr Ste E, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 535-7100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron Children's Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mostow and Akron Dermatology were great. Fast, friendly, reliable and informative. I had a medical issue that required immediate help, and instead of going to the Emergency Room I called Akron Dermatology and explained my situation. Even though I was a new patient, and Covid restrictions were in place - Dr. Mostow was able to fit me in the schedule within AN HOUR to examine and help me with my issue - before my own Primary Care Physician even called me back. His prompt service saved me quite a bit of money - not having to make a trip to the ER and a $200 copay. I am grateful that I found Akron Dermatology. If anyone ever needs a dermatologist I will surely recommend Dr. Mostow.
About Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1376538116
Education & Certifications
- Public Health Service Epidemiology Training Program
- University of Michigan
- Ohio State Univ Med Ctr
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
