Overview

Dr. Eliot Mostow, MD is a Dermatologist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Mostow works at Akron Dermatology in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Rosacea and Jock Itch along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.