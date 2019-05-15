Dr. Eliot Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliot Siegel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
E Joseph Nadji MD A Medical Corp.1301 20th St Ste 260, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-1224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly recommend Dr. Siegel! I found him after scrolling through my Health Insurance list of providers. I'm so glad I chose this doctor from the list - he's excellent! I was having a severe allergic reaction that caused my eyes to get very swollen/painful. His office was able to get me in right away and Dr. Siegel was quick to identify the cause of my problem and start treatment. Brilliant doctor, very thorough with a great bedside manner!
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.