Dr. Eliot Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eliot Young, MD
Dr. Eliot Young, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
1
Sports Medicine Associates21 Spurs Ln Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 699-8326
2
Sports Medicine Assoc San Antno5921 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 822-8326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young is very professional and knowledgeable, yet very down-to-earth, friendly, and compassionate, as well. His staff is always ready to help and the most efficient of any doctor’s office I have encountered. They always call back when they say they will and reply in a very timely manner.
About Dr. Eliot Young, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942206008
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
