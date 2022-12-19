Dr. Eliot Zimbalist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimbalist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliot Zimbalist, MD
Overview
Dr. Eliot Zimbalist, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's a good Doctor, he's thorough, he removed 5 polyps and diagnosed my GERD. I trust him. It's been three years so it's time to make an appointment.
About Dr. Eliot Zimbalist, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
