Dr. Elisa Boden, MD
Dr. Elisa Boden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-2319Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Boden is amazing, and I know that because I can notice the difference from the doctor who was helping me before her. She truly cares for her patients. She has always been very patient to listen to my problems and answer all my questions. She is also very proactive to ensure regular followups. Her treatment plan has worked wonders for me and I trust her with my health.
About Dr. Elisa Boden, MD
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
Dr. Boden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boden has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diarrhea and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.