Super Profile

Dr. Elisa Burgess, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (43)
Map Pin Small Lake Oswego, OR
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elisa Burgess, MD

Dr. Elisa Burgess, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Newberg Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Burgess works at Burgess Plastic Surgery in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burgess' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hp Grove Building
    16865 Boones Ferry Rd Ste 101, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 699-6464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Providence Newberg Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Laser Genesis  Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 20, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr Burgess for the last 10yrs! I had a double mastectomy and she did my rebuild. 5 stars all the way. Her whole team are the absolute best. They don’t miss a beat. I was never scared because I knew I was in the best hands ever. I had to have another surgery 5 years later and she had to remove one of my implants. Then I eventually had her put the implant back in. All I can say is I was in the BEST hands possible and therefore my procedures were easy because I just love and trusted my team. Can’t say enough, this review is long over due. My anesthesiologist I had with the first procedure (double mastectomy with implants all in one surgery) said the only negative with Dr Burgess is that she can take longer because she’s a perfectionist!!! Who doesn’t like hearing that before a 8hr surgery.. Your always number one with Dr Burgess and her fabulous group of woman. Nurse Maggie well…again I can’t say enough. Love these ladies??
    Sharon Kraushaar — Oct 20, 2021
    About Dr. Elisa Burgess, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003805417
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Or Health Science University Hospital
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Medical Education
    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
