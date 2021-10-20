Overview of Dr. Elisa Burgess, MD

Dr. Elisa Burgess, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Newberg Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Burgess works at Burgess Plastic Surgery in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.