Dr. Elisa Burgess, MD
Overview of Dr. Elisa Burgess, MD
Dr. Elisa Burgess, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Newberg Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Burgess' Office Locations
Hp Grove Building16865 Boones Ferry Rd Ste 101, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 699-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I’ve been seeing Dr Burgess for the last 10yrs! I had a double mastectomy and she did my rebuild. 5 stars all the way. Her whole team are the absolute best. They don’t miss a beat. I was never scared because I knew I was in the best hands ever. I had to have another surgery 5 years later and she had to remove one of my implants. Then I eventually had her put the implant back in. All I can say is I was in the BEST hands possible and therefore my procedures were easy because I just love and trusted my team. Can’t say enough, this review is long over due. My anesthesiologist I had with the first procedure (double mastectomy with implants all in one surgery) said the only negative with Dr Burgess is that she can take longer because she’s a perfectionist!!! Who doesn’t like hearing that before a 8hr surgery.. Your always number one with Dr Burgess and her fabulous group of woman. Nurse Maggie well…again I can’t say enough. Love these ladies??
About Dr. Elisa Burgess, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003805417
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
