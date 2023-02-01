Dr. Elisa Depani-Sparkes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depani-Sparkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Depani-Sparkes, DO
Overview of Dr. Elisa Depani-Sparkes, DO
Dr. Elisa Depani-Sparkes, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edmond, OK.
Dr. Depani-Sparkes' Office Locations
INTEGRIS Family Care Edmond East4833 Integris Pkwy, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 552-0345
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sparkes is an incredible, wonderful doctor! She is kind and caring and interested. Her office staff reflect her professionalism and human kindness. She explains everything clearly and answers all of my questions.
About Dr. Elisa Depani-Sparkes, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1043294861
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Depani-Sparkes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Depani-Sparkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Depani-Sparkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Depani-Sparkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depani-Sparkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Depani-Sparkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Depani-Sparkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.