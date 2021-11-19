Dr. Elisa Felsen-Singer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felsen-Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Felsen-Singer, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elisa Felsen-Singer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Huntington Medical Group, P.C.180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2218
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
The care of Dr. Elisa Singer cannot be beat! She is knowledgeable, patient, kind and compassionate. Her expertise is unmatched as is her bedside manner. She makes me feel heard and values my concerns. Despite being extremely busy, she takes her time to assess all of my questions and performs thorough physical examinations. I will continue to recommend Dr. Singer to friends and family members!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780644807
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Felsen-Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felsen-Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felsen-Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Felsen-Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felsen-Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felsen-Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felsen-Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.