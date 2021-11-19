See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Huntington Station, NY
Dr. Elisa Felsen-Singer, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elisa Felsen-Singer, DO

Dr. Elisa Felsen-Singer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Felsen-Singer works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Felsen-Singer's Office Locations

    Huntington Medical Group, P.C.
    180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2218

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elisa Felsen-Singer, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780644807
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elisa Felsen-Singer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felsen-Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Felsen-Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Felsen-Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Felsen-Singer works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. View the full address on Dr. Felsen-Singer’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Felsen-Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felsen-Singer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felsen-Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felsen-Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.