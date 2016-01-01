Dr. Elisa Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Elisa Garcia, MD
Dr. Elisa Garcia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Neurological Specialists Psc1237 WOODLAND DR, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 769-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Elisa Garcia, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1700831781
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
