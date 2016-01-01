Overview of Dr. Elisa Garcia, MD

Dr. Elisa Garcia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Garcia works at Neurological Specialists in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.