Dr. Elisa Ginter, DO

Family Medicine
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elisa Ginter, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Ginter works at MDVIP - Coral Springs, Florida in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - Coral Springs, Florida
    1881 N University Dr Ste 110, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 364-3637

    Ratings & Reviews

    Sep 27, 2021
    Dr. Ginter was my physician before joining MDVIP and I decided to continue to use her after she joined them because she is very thorough and never rushes an appointment like most doctors. Her knowledge and experience coupled with the MDVIP health testing are a great combination. I lost close to 30 pounds after finding out that I was at risk from the MDVIP testing. I recommend Dr. Ginter, especially to those that have health complications as she will lead you back on the proper health track.
    — Sep 27, 2021
    About Dr. Elisa Ginter, DO

    • Family Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lawrence Fam Prac
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elisa Ginter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ginter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ginter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ginter works at MDVIP - Coral Springs, Florida in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ginter’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.