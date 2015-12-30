See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Elisa Kavanagh, DPM

Podiatry Sports Medicine
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elisa Kavanagh, DPM

Dr. Elisa Kavanagh, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kavanagh works at Galli Podiatric Foot and Ankle Associates PC in New York, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kavanagh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Galli Podiatric Foot and Ankle Associates PC
    25 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 262-4588
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Elisa Kavanagh
    696 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 472-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 30, 2015
    Dr. Kavanagh is a brilliant doctor!
    Christina in Hartsdale, NY — Dec 30, 2015
    About Dr. Elisa Kavanagh, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356355366
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elisa Kavanagh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavanagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kavanagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kavanagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kavanagh has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kavanagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavanagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavanagh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavanagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavanagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

