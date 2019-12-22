Overview of Dr. Elisa Lynskey, MD

Dr. Elisa Lynskey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Lynskey works at Pasadena ENT, Allergy and Audiology in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Tinnitus and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.