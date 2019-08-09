Overview

Dr. Elisa Washburn, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Larkspur, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Novato Community Hospital.



Dr. Washburn works at Marinhealth Pediatric After-hours Care in Larkspur, CA with other offices in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.