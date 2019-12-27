Overview of Dr. Elisa Wershba, MD

Dr. Elisa Wershba, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Wershba works at Phoenix Childrens Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Still's Disease and Juvenile Chronic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.