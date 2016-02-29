Dr. Elisa Yao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Yao, MD
Overview
Dr. Elisa Yao, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from UC Davis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Harmony Rehab530 Showers Dr Ste 7-212, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 837-0988
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yao listens and has proven precise in her diagnosis and treatment. She explains and gives reasons for treatment protocol; has shown much patience whenever I am skeptical. Dr Yao's goal is to get to the root cause of the problem. With her help I achieved my desired weight loss. Thanks Dr!
About Dr. Elisa Yao, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Medical Center
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- UC Davis School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yao accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yao speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.
