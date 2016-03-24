Dr. Elisa Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Yoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elisa Yoo, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Yoo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elisa K. Yoo M.d. PC3801 Katella Ave Ste 414, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 596-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoo?
I highly recommend Dr. Yoo, she and her staff are wonderful, very friendly and trusted her immediately. Also,The best front desk staff I've encountered in a very long time.
About Dr. Elisa Yoo, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1811942493
Education & Certifications
- University Pa Health Sys
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoo works at
Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hives and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yoo speaks Korean.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.