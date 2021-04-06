Overview of Dr. Elisabeth Anton, MD

Dr. Elisabeth Anton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newcastle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Anton works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Newcastle, WA with other offices in Redmond, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.