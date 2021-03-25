Dr. Elisabeth Barbosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisabeth Barbosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elisabeth Barbosa, MD
Dr. Elisabeth Barbosa, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Barbosa works at
Dr. Barbosa's Office Locations
Community Memorial Health System2361 E VINEYARD AVE, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 981-3770
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
excellent!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Surgeon
About Dr. Elisabeth Barbosa, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1972600260
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbosa works at
Dr. Barbosa has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and TMJ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbosa.
