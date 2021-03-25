Overview of Dr. Elisabeth Barbosa, MD

Dr. Elisabeth Barbosa, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Barbosa works at CMH Centers For Family Health in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and TMJ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.