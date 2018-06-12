See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Wexford, PA
Dr. Elisabeth Bergman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elisabeth Bergman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Natl Rosario and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Bergman works at North Hills Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Hills Endocrine Associates Ltd.
    11676 Perry Hwy Ste 1308, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 933-0155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Hypoglycemia
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Iodine Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 12, 2018
    I’ve been taking my mother to this dr for several years and we consider her the best. We travel from Erie, even in the snow to see her! She’s always given us all the time we have needed to discuss the ongoing medical issues. She is kind, compassionate and loaded with knowledge! Also most importantly she educates her patients.
    Jun 12, 2018
    About Dr. Elisabeth Bergman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871605527
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Residency
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    • Western Penn Hosp
    Medical Education
    • U Natl Rosario
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elisabeth Bergman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bergman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bergman works at North Hills Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy in Wexford, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bergman’s profile.

    Dr. Bergman has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

